RYAM Fernandina Plant accident sends employee to hospital

An accident in the pulp dryer area of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Fernandina Plant at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday resulted in an employee being taken to the hospital.

The extent of the employee’s injuries “are not life-threatening” according to Ryan Houck, a spokesperson for RYAM, “and they are receiving good care.”

Houck declined to release the employee’s name and position, citing privacy concerns.

Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified.

General Manager C.A. McDonald, responding via email to a request for information on the accident, wrote Thursday: “We've contacted the appropriate officials and are conducting an immediate and thorough review. Right now, our primary concern is the wellbeing our coworker. For privacy reasons, it would be inappropriate to discuss specifics at this time.”

Houck said Friday “We contacted the appropriate officials after it happened. We’re conducting a thorough review on our own as well.”

Houck added he was unable to provide any details on the employee’s condition or the nature of the accident, other than emergency responders were called as soon as it happened.