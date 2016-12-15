Rezoning, density increase get nods

A new member of the city’s reconstituted Planning Advisory Board told those in attendance at the group’s first meeting that they should “participate in the process” and “make sure your voice is heard” — moments before voting with the majority of the board’s members to approve a controversial agenda item that nearly all speakers railed against.

Prior to a 4-1 vote to recommend changing the property at 2700 Atlantic Ave. from “R-2” to “C-1,” Benjamin Morrison told the audience, “You are encouraged to participate … that’s your right and you should do it.”

Wayne Peterson, another new member of the board, voted against the measure.

The property, which sits across from the entrance to Fort Clinch, once housed the Amelia Island Care Center. It was recently razed by its owner, AICC Inc., to make way for anticipated commercial development, but developer Ron Flick of the Compass Group, representing the property’s owner, told board members his client has not decided what kind of business might eventually end up at the property and could not give any details about what may be built there.

The lack of information frustrated local residents and board members, but the latter acknowledged that developers are under no obligation to reveal development plans when asking for rezoning.

Steve Hilker told the board, “According to the staff report, the subject parcel has 206,000 square feet. If rezoning is granted, as much as 412,000 square feet of commercial space will be permitted on this 4.83-acre parcel. ... This means a multi-story commercial building as high as possibly three stories could be built within sight of our beach. Our beachfront is a uniquely charming community.”

Hilker insisted that the city’s Comprehensive Plan had been “intelligently developed” and should remain untouched. He pointed out that the plan already encouraged commercial development in areas like Eighth Street, 14th Street and Sadler Road.

“Please recommend denial of this request. Please don’t Daytona-ize our uniquely beautiful beachfront community,” he concluded.

Speaker after speaker who followed Hilker echoed his sentiments.

“We now seem to be crazed for development, changing comp plans, doing rezoning, changing LDCs, all in the interest of business, commercial activity and very little reaction to how people who live here think about that,” Lynn Williams said and warned that too much growth will eventually make Fernandina Beach unappealing.

Bridget Murphy concluded, “I haven’t heard a reason to change (the zoning).”

Prior to the board’s vote, Flick pointed out that the property was already being used commercially as the day-care center and that properties on either side of it are zoned “C-1.”

A second agenda item submitted by City Manager Dale Martin also drew sharp criticism from both the audience and PAB members.

Martin’s request involved increasing density of the Central Business District from eight dwelling units per acre to 34 to allow development of residential living spaces in the form of townhouses, apartments and some single homes.

Martin's recommendation including staff comments can be viewed here: http://www.fbfl.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/7106?fileID=4874.

Again, despite even their own objections, board members voted unanimously to recommend approving the request but with a condition that city planners develop multiple solutions to parking needs that they said would accompany the density increase.

The board plans to review those solutions at its January meeting.