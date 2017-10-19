Raw sewage spills at Nassau Amelia Utilities Waste Water Treatment Facility

An official notification from the state of Florida received by the News-Leader on Wednesday night said that a sewer force main from Lift Station No. 1 at the Nassau Amelia Utilities Waste Water Treatment Facility at 5390 First Coast Highway had ruptured on Wednesday morning.

The break was reported to have occurred between the lift station and the treatment plant and was discovered at 1:30 p.m.

“The leak is located at the east gate of the treatment plant grounds,” according to the wastewater incident report from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. “Sewage from the line break was going onto the treatment plant grounds and some flow entered the drainage ditch around the treatment plant grounds. This ditch empties out to the Nassau Amelia River. Estimated loss from this line break is approximately 50,000 gallons, with an unknown amount going into the ditch. … Actions were taken to stop the overflow into the ditch, and to move the sewage from the lift station to the treatment plant by tanker trucks until an emergency temporary pipeline is installed. Silt fencing is being placed downstream of the overflow in the ditch.”

The News-Leader is attempting to reach the county’s director of public works, Scott Herring, to obtain information on repairs and clean-up.

For more information on the state’s wastewater incident reporting system, go to www.dep.state.fl.us/water/wastewater/wce/spills.htm.