Public hearings set for Camden County rocket launch facility

The Federal Aviation Administration has released the draft Environmental Impact Statement for Spaceport Camden, the fledgling rocket-launching facility located near Woodbine, Ga., and the public comment period is now open, according to a news release.

The draft EIS will be made available for public review and comment on the internet through May 7, according to the release. The FAA will also hold two public hearings in Camden County to present the findings from the draft EIS and to receive public comments. The public hearings are scheduled for April 11 and April 12, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Camden County Public Service Authority Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Dr, Kingsland, GA 31548. Call (912) 729-5600.

The EIS process for Spaceport Camden began in the fall of 2015, according to the news release, and includes the environmental impact of all proposed construction and operational activities, including those from launches of orbital and suborbital vertical launch vehicles and first-stage landings at Spaceport Camden.

The draft EIS evaluates the potential environmental impacts associated with air quality; biological resources (including fish, wildlife, and plants); climate; coastal resources; farmlands; hazardous materials, solid waste, and pollution prevention; historical, architectural, archeological and cultural resources; land use; natural resources and energy supply; noise and noise-compatible land use; publicly owned parks, recreational areas, wildlife and waterfowl refuges, and public and private historic sites; socioeconomics, environmental justice, and children's health and safety risks; visual effects; and water resources (including wetlands, floodplains, surface waters, groundwater, and wild and scenic rivers). The EIS and more information can be found here: www.faa.gov/about/office_org/headquarters_offices/ast/environmental/nepa_docs/review/documents_progress/camden_spaceport/