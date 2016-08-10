Power slowly coming back to Nassau County

If you evacuated Amelia Island to the mainland, it’s not yet safe for you to come back.

The Shave Bridge is safe, but not open to the public, only first responders. The south bridge also is closed, residents told a reporter. The bridge is not blocked from the Amelia Island side, but residents told a reporter not to go across because officers on the other end would say to go back.

Atlantic Avenue between 14th and Eighth streets in Fernandina Beach is blocked because the top of a tree flew into wires and poles and knocked them all down, bringing several transformers with it, according to Fernandina Beach police Sgt. Tracey Hamilton.

Hamilton added that direct hurricane effects were contained to St. Marys.

Also, there was significant damage visible along Atlantic Avenue from Citrona Drive to 18th Street. A number of trees were down along A1A heading to the south end of Amelia Island, but none blocked the road. Most already had been sawed by early Saturday afternoon.

Florida Public Utilities crews are working to restore power. Power has been restored to 14th Street and Park Avenue and 14th and Citrona.

Power has been restored at S.R. 200 and Amelia Island Parkway.

FPU has not provided an estimate of electric customers without power since before 8 a.m., when it said about 7,000 were in the dark. However, the utility did report that there were “no major interruptions” for natural-gas and propane customers and offered the following update on power restoration at about 11 a.m. Saturday:

FPU crews are continuing their assessment of outages and damages on the Island. Although considerable, we are thankful that the damage is not more extensive. Three of our main feeders have been energized and we are evaluating all laterals to restore service to all areas as soon as possible.

Please report all downed power lines immediately and never approach any as they are likely energized.

Unless you are reporting a downed power line or other emergency, we ask you not to call our Customer Service agents, leaving the lines open to handle emergencies only.

--

According to an outage map posted on FPL’s website, 7,650 Nassau County customers were without power as of 12:50 p.m. Saturday. That is down from more than 10,190 at about 10:30 a.m.

--

Earlier this morning, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release that damage assessments around the county are taking place.

Here is most of the text of that release:

Nassau County Emergency Management teams and Florida Public Utilities are staged at the bridge ready to enter Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island to begin a Preliminary Damage Assessment.

Nassau County Fire and Rescue and Law Enforcement Officers will determine those areas on the Island where power lines remain down, where trees cross roadways and need removal crews to clear and where flooding has occurred. Florida Public Utilities will begin restoring power to the Island where outages have occurred,

A determination on when residents on the Island can return will be determined based upon those preliminary damage assessments. Nassau County Emergency Management then will notify the public when resident can return.

While the curfew in place since 7 p.m. last night expired for today at 7 a.m., a determination will be made later in the day whether it will be extended tonight through Saturday morning.

--

Two maintenance workers at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island were clearing leaves and brush at the hotel, which is still closed. The workers, who did not give their names, said they did not see downed trees or other damage.

Donald Stamets, managing director of the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, said the resort weathered Hurricane Matthew “great.” He reported no damage to the resort or homes.

Stamets said he talked with about a dozen residents who stayed behind in Longpoint and said they were all doing well. Twenty-six employees stayed on-site to protect assets, and those employees are now preparing the resort to accept guests as soon as Monday, depending on power and access by bridges, Stamets said.

An outside contractor who did not give a name said trees were cut down on the course. A woman who did not give her name said there was no damage to the hotel, but she saw 15 trees down.

--

The state is offering tips on how to start filing insurance claims and avoid scame. Here is a news release from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation:

Following Hurricane Matthew, report losses quickly and protect yourself from potentially unlicensed individuals

Following the landfall of Hurricane Matthew, many Floridians are now beginning the process of notifying their insurance carrier of damaged property and items and taking steps to make temporary repairs to prevent additional damage. CFO Jeff Atwater, Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier, and Insurance Consumer Advocate Sha’Ron James encourage Floridians to be prompt in notifying their insurance companies and cautious of repair deals that sound too good to be true.

They offer the following information to consumers who are navigating the insurance claims process:

• Notify your insurance company first. Many insurance companies have reporting deadlines, so it is important to act quickly. Take steps to make temporary repairs that prevent further damage, but remain in contact with your insurance company regarding any outside vendors that are brought in to make repairs. If you need help locating contact information for your insurance company, click here to access the Office of Insurance Regulation’s directory.

• While making temporary repairs, obtain the licensing or training credentials of all third-party vendors before signing any work agreements. Beware of fly-by-night repair companies and hire only licensed and reputable vendors. Use the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Contractor License lookup to make sure all contractors are properly licensed and bonded.

Access DBPR’s licensee search here.

• Fully review all documentation you are asked to sign and ask questions to make sure you understand the agreements you are signing. Ask specifically who is responsible for paying the vendor, you as the consumer, or your insurance company.

• If considering the assistance of a public insurance adjuster, ask for identification to verify that the adjuster is licensed. To verify the license of any Florida insurance agent or adjuster, use the Department of Financial Service’s licensee search here.

• Understand how much a public insurance adjuster charges as well as what services are included before signing any contract.

• If you suspect fraud or suspicious activity, call the Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services Insurance Consumer Helpline immediately at 1-877-693-5236. Your concerns will be promptly referred to insurance fraud investigators.

Consumers who have questions about their insurance coverage are encouraged to call CFO Atwater’s Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-693-5236. Insurance experts will be available on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, starting at 8:00 a.m. EST to answer consumer questions and to aid consumers with filing insurance claims. This helpline can also help consumers to gain contact information for their insurance company, and can also help to verify the license of an insurance agent or adjuster.

The News-Leader will provide updates as information becomes available.

This report contains information from News-Leader staff writer Michael Miller, editor Peg Davis and official sources.