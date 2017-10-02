Pine Forest motel robbed

A reported robbery Friday morning at the Pine Forest Motel in Yulee caused Yulee Primary School to go into lockdown as a precaution, according to Capt. Butch Osborne of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The school was put on lockdown prior to 10 a.m., and at approximately 10:30 a.m., Osborne said the lockdown was lifted.

Osborne was not able to release any more information at this time because the incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is available.