A personal view of affordable housing in Nassau County

Nassau County is one of the most difficult places in the state for moderate-income, working households to make ends meet. Annual incomes once viewed as sufficient to provide a comfortable middle class lifestyle are being stretched to the breaking point here, according to the United Way of Florida’s latest ALICE report, and the working poor are falling even further behind.

In part 2 of our series on the United Way report, the News-Leader looks at who is impacted in the study’s findings.

The acronym ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. It’s the name of a recent report from the United Way of Florida that shows working Floridians with incomes well above federal poverty guidelines are struggling to cover the basic necessities of housing, food, childcare, health care and transportation.

Nassau County is one of the worst when it comes to ALICE families and individuals. Factors contributing to Nassau County’s poor performance in the ALICE report are a chronic lack of affordable housing options for working families; the increasing burden of local housing costs to household income; a preponderance of low-wage jobs; and, in the case of Amelia Island, the increasing disparity of income between those who live here and those who work here. The report found that Nassau County was one of four counties in Florida where both high-wage job opportunities and affordable housing options decreased by 20 percent between 2007 and 2015.

“Affordable” is defined as spending 30 percent of monthly income or less on housing costs. Among the renters, nearly half were paying more in rent than what is considered affordable for their income.

And though new home construction is booming in Nassau, it’s not affordable for many. The report says the county is nearly 5,000 rental units short of meeting the affordable housing needs of its ALICE households, and there are no large-scale plans or policies being implemented at either the city or county level to address the problem of the lack of affordable housing.

The minimum “stability” budget for a single adult household with no children was calculated for the report at $31,482.

“I never thought I would be doing this,” reflected Amelia Island resident Diana Fay Harriston, 61, “but there were so few jobs on the island to choose from when I moved here three years ago.”

Harriston works as a certified nurse assistant, or CNA, caring for the infirm elderly. Hers is among the lowest paid of low-wage jobs and one of the most demanding. It is also one of the low-wage occupations the ALICE report singles out for concern given the ever-increasing need for elderly care in Florida and poor monetary incentives to attract or keep people in the field. Sixty-seven percent of Florida jobs continue to pay less than $15 an hour. The average wage for CNAs in Florida is $11.31 an hour, a wage the ALICE report reveals is not enough to cover basic survival needs — to be “stable” as a single person — in Nassau County.

Fortunately for Harriston, the job is not her only source of income. She still owns rental properties out of state, putting her in the moderate-income range. Still, even with multiple income sources, it has been a struggle.

Harriston’s parents retired to the Amelia Island Plantation in the 1980s. Her father, 91, is now a widower living alone.

Single, with the youngest of her four children in college, Harriston was eager to get out of New England winters.

Before having to face the realities of the local job market, Harriston purchased a modest condo near her father. With a bachelor’s degree in business administration and previous work experience ranging from real estate to marketing to bookkeeping, she did not expect problems finding a job here to supplement her rental income.

In the past three years, Harriston’s condo association fee alone has risen to almost 30 percent of the income she earns from her full-time job, the guideline lenders use to determine what portion of income a household can afford for housing. To make ends meet, she rents her condo to out-of-state friends or friends of the family for vacations, staying with her father when her place is occupied by renters.

As a college graduate, Harriston is overqualified for her CNA job.

“If I made $20 an hour, I would be fine,” she said. “I can’t say I love what I do. Sometimes it can be tough ... but I am really good at it. It helps that I raised four children because you have to have compassion and patience to do what I do. Not everybody has that.”

Harriston could get close to that hourly rate if she worked privately for individuals rather than through a corporation, but then she could not afford to buy health coverage or liability insurance. Harriston’s youngest daughter is still on her health-care plan, and she is expected to use her own car to drive clients to medical appointments and to run errands, adding to personal liability risks.

“There isn’t an insurance company out there that would provide liability coverage for me as an individual to work with the elderly,” Harriston said. “It’s a lot of responsibility and anything could happen while I am with them. These people are so frail.”

Harriston has observed that many of her co-workers do not live in Nassau County. Many of the CNAs drive from Georgia.

Harriston wonders how long she can continue to do the work.

“I really want to help older people have the quality of life they deserve in their last years,” said Harriston, “but I don’t think I am paid what my services are worth.”

Like 45 percent of Florida’s current retirees, Harriston believes she will have to keep working even after she becomes eligible for retirement benefits.

Single-income households, especially those headed by women, are at high risk for financial hardship, but even two-income families, particularly those with young children, are impacted by the area’s high housing costs and low wages.

Federal poverty guidelines indicate a family of four as impoverished on an income of $24,250 or less. The county-specific ALICE report calculated that, for a household of two adults and two young children in Nassau County, it takes an annual household income of $53,088 to meet a “survival budget,” with nothing left after the basics of housing, food, child care, transportation and health costs to save for future emergencies. The median household income for Nassau County is $52,005, just below the “survival household budget” threshold calculated by the ALICE study.

“I’m not surprised by the results of the survey and data analysis for our county. In my full-time job as a guidance counselor, I know firsthand how families struggle to make ends meet,” said Robin Lentz, the mayor of Fernandina Beach.

The ALICE report quantified what many residents already know from experience: It’s not just the poor who are struggling to make ends meet.

“We’ve known that for years,” said Wanda Lanier, the executive director of Barnabas, a local nonprofit providing temporary assistance to families in crisis.

Like most social service organizations, Barnabas has income guidelines for services. The income ceiling for a family of four to receive reduced fee health care at the Barnabas clinic is $48,600. Many families struggling to get by do not qualify for social-services programs because the programs rely on federal poverty guidelines to determine eligibility, a calculation the ALICE report indicates is no longer relevant.

The scope of the problem is beyond whatever help social-services programs can offer middle-income families. The ALICE report concludes that families need more than temporary crisis intervention. It’s about more than having a job. The report calculated that for the same Florida family of four outlined above, it would take a household income of $92,034 to become financial stable, to afford a home mortgage and to save for the future instead of living paycheck to paycheck.

Despite a 56 percent increase in jobs available in Florida since recovery from the 2008 recession, the number of ALICE households has remained almost unchanged. It’s about new jobs not paying enough to sustain workers. It’s about working families not being able to keep up with ever increasing costs, especially in terms of housing.

Businesses employing the most people in Nassau County fall largely in low-paying sectors of the economy: schools, tourism, health-care facilities, and county government.

While local employers continue to offer low wages, the market value of housing in and around Fernandina Beach has continued to rise, and the market rate for housing appears out of step with the realities of the local economy.

In part 3 of our series, the News-Leader talks to city and county officials about the perception, the reality and the will to do something to help create affordable living conditions.