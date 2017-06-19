Pedestrian hit on South 14th Street

A man trying to cross South 14th Street by going between a northbound line of vehicles waiting for the traffic signal at the intersection with Sadler Road was hit by a car Monday about 4:30 p.m.

The man’s name and his condition were not immediately available.

A car traveling north on South 14th Street was entering the left turn lane when it hit the man who reportedly ran between a truck being driven by Allen Williams of Orlando and a silver Nissan, both waiting at the light.

“I was stopped here waiting for the traffic signal, and this lady was behind me, and this kid was standing on the sidewalk. He was waiting for traffic to stop. When we got stopped, he come running out, right behind my truck, didn’t realize there was a turn lane in the next lane, and this Mustang was coming down the road, not speeding didn’t look like, but he ran right out in front of her,” Williams said shortly after the accident. “And when she hit him, he flew up over her car — I thought he was going to end up in the back of my truck. … I got out and we called 911.”

Williams added that the female driver of the Mustang that hit the man was very upset, and that he feels devastated. “It was not the driver’s fault by no means, but the kid didn’t see her coming.”