NCSO stop nabs attempted murder suspect

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says that a traffic stop conducted on Saturday by one of his deputies nabbed a suspect in an attempted murder in Jacksonville.

Leeper wrote in an email on Wednesday that at approximately 9 p.m., the deputy “observed a Chevrolet Equinox traveling westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue in Callahan. The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign located at Page Street. The vehicle also displayed an expired Florida license plate.”

“Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The right front passenger, James Aurther Hill, admitted to smoking marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the floorboard inside a backpack, with additional ammo inside. Two small baggies of marijuana (were) also located in the backpack.

“Hill also had a warrant for his arrest out of Duval County for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

Leeper wrote that Hill, 36, who lives in Jacksonville, was arrested on the warrant and was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana - less than 20 grams.