NCSO responds to attempted kidnapping

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted kidnapping Wednesday morning in an area near Bonnieview Drive and South Eighth Street in Fernandina Beach, according to an NCSO report.

The officer dispatched to the scene was responding to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When the officer met with the complainant, the complainant told the officer that at around 8 a.m. an unknown individual in a gray, four-door car tried to get the complainant’s child to get into the vehicle while the child was walking to a bus stop. The child ran back to his home and “the vehicle turned left onto Bonnieview Drive towards South Eighth Street,” according to the report.

The individual is described as a white male in his 20s with a beard and wearing a cap. The vehicle in question is described as “an older model small gray car.”

Police searched the area for the individual and vehicle, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

A witness who lives in the area told NCSO that she saw two males in a gray vehicle pull into her yard on Nov. 8. One of the males got out of the passenger side of the vehicle “and apologized for driving into her yard, saying he was trying to teach his son to drive,” the report states, though there is no indication that these individuals and/or the gray vehicle seen were involved in any way with the attempted kidnapping.

Sheriff Bill Leeper wrote in an email that anyone with knowledge of the incident can call the NCSO non-emergency phone number at 225-5174.