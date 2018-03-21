NCSO kills man on Amelia Island

A 911 call about armed men inside a condominium at the Amelia Surf & Racquet Club on Amelia Island Parkway on Tuesday night is reported to have ended with the caller being shot by a Special Response Team after he suddenly appeared in a doorway at the condominium holding a gun and fired at the team, according to a news release from Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

On Wednesday morning an NCSO deputy at the entrance to the complex was tight-lipped about the investigation, only saying he was stationed at the perimeter.

A hearse from Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors arrived just after 9:30 a.m.

“Late last night right before midnight NCSO’s 911 Communications Center received a call from an individual who lived at the Amelia Island Surf and Racquet Club Condominiums in Unit A129, which is on the 6th floor, located at 4800 Amelia Island Parkway Fernandina Beach,” according to an email sent at 10:40 a.m. from Leeper.

The condominium is owned by John J. Raffaeli Jr., according to Nassau County Property Appraiser’s Office records.

Leeper confirmed later on Wednesday that the man who confronted the deputies was Jason M. Raffaeli.

“The individual was a white male, 25 years old who lived at that address. He told our communications officer that there were 3 male subjects inside his apartment that were armed with guns," Leeper wrote in the email.

“We dispatched 4 deputies and a sergeant to this address. The NCSO Sergeant on the scene actually talked to him on his cell phone trying to get him to come out of his condo. The individual stated that he had a .45 caliber handgun with several rounds of ammunition and would not come out and had barricaded himself in the bathroom.

“After almost an hour trying to get the person to come out, deputies on the scene called for our Special Response Team to respond, since they are specially equipped to handle barricaded subjects.

“Before SRT members arrived, deputies on the scene heard several gunshots coming from inside the residence. After the gunshots, deputies could not get in touch with the subject again. After the SRT team arrived they attempted again to reestablish communication with the subject, but were unsuccessful. They then made the decision to break in the door and deploy gas into the residence to force the subject out.

“The subject suddenly appeared in the doorway holding a handgun. Deputies identified themselves and ordered him to drop the gun, but he refused and retreated back inside the condo. SRT members started to enter the residence when he suddenly reappeared and told them to “Tell my daddy I love him and make sure you shoot me in the head,” then he shot at the deputies, which was the wrong thing to do. Three members of the SRT Team with rifles shot him several times. Nassau County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced him dead.

“The total time from the original call to pronouncing him deceased was a little over 3 ½ hours.

“We are not sure at this time what his problem was, but he had been arrested on drug charges in Connecticut in the past. We did respond to this address on Feb. 27 in reference to a domestic dispute between him and a female friend who were arguing over personal reasons. He wanted the female and her child to leave his condo, which they eventually did.”

"The investigation of the shooting is being conducted by FDLE, and once complete, will be reviewed by the state attorney’s office.

"The three SRT Team members who shot the suspect will be on admin leave until they are cleared to come back to work. They are Sergeant Brian Blackwell, employed on 8-31-2009; Deputy Dallas Palecek, employed on 9-5-2008; Deputy Scott Kelly, employed on 1-14-2008.

"FDLE will be notifying next of kin," according to Leeper's email.

According to Leeper, Raffaeli was arrested in Stamford, Conn. last year on drug and weapon charges in separate incidents. A story in the Stamford Advocate dated September 29, 2017, written by John Nickerson, says Raffaeli was also shot in 2016.

“A city man critically wounded in a shooting last year was arrested this week after police say he ditched a loaded gun while trying to run away from officers. … Raffaeli was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, interfering with police and criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of a $300,000 court appearance bond,” according to Nickerson's report.

"Raffaeli was shot in the chest, abdomen and legs during a shootout near the corner of Cedar and Henry streets in July 2016. He was arrested in January when police say he was found with more than a half-pound of pot. Those charges are still pending in court."

Nickerson also reported that a police offer in Stamford said "it was a 'miracle' Raffaeli survived the shooting" in 2016.

The News-Leader will update this story as it receives more details.