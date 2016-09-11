NCSO: Child made up attempted kidnapping

A child lied when he told the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office that an unknown man attempted to kidnap him while he was walking to the bus Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“The kid recanted in his story about the child abduction. After being re-interviewed he said he made it up,” Leeper wrote in an email Thursday morning.

An officer was dispatched to the scene in an area near Bonnieview Drive and South Eighth Street in response to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When the officer met with the complainant, the complainant told the officer that at around 8 a.m. an unknown individual in a gray, four-door car tried to get the complainant’s child to get into the vehicle while the child was walking to a bus stop, according to an NCSO report.

The child initially told police that an individual – whom he described as “a white male driving a gray car” – pulled up beside him while he was walking to a bus stop and told him to get into the vehicle. The child then told

police that he ran home and the individual left turning onto Bonnieview Drive heading toward South Eighth Street, leading police to search the area.