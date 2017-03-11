NCCOA Medicare counseling

NOTE: Meeting date has changed.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Nassau County Council on Aging will host Priscilla Davis with SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders), who will present important information seniors should consider regarding their Medicare plan. The event will take place at the NCCOA’s Community Room, 1367 South 18th Street, Fernandina Beach.Medicare recipients will have the opportunity to make adjustments to their plans during the Annual Election Period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Before making any changes, however, it’s important to learn as much as possible about Medicare coverage options, eligibility and whether current coverage meets the recipient’s needs. Davis, SHINE’s expert on Medicare, will provide free, unbiased counseling and information on Medicare options and prescription drug assistance. This invaluable information will assist seniors, their families and caregivers in making informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. For more information, call NCCOA Membership Director Melody Dawkins at 261-0701.