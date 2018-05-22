Sheriff believes missing woman could be dead

Joleen Rebecca Cummings, who has been missing in Nassau County since May 13, may no longer be alive, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, who made the grave announcement at a news conference Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers now want to question a coworker at the hair salon where Cummings was last seen.

“Through our investigation, we have obtained evidence, which we are not releasing at this time, which leads us to believe that Joleen is not alive,” Leeper said, as Cummings’ mother, Ann Johnson, standing nearby, wiped away tears.

“The last person who has supposedly seen Joleen was another hairstylist who also worked on Saturday, May the 12th. This hairstylist has only worked at Tangles for around a month or so,” Leeper said, adding that investigators went to Tangles to speak with the coworker last Tuesday “to see if she had any information as to the whereabouts of Joleen.” Leeper said the coworker, known as Jennifer Sybert, but whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, from Butler, Pa., failed to show up for work, and the home address she had given to Tangles was “bogus.”

Cummings’ SUV was found on Tuesday in the parking lot of The Home Depot in Yulee, but she was not with the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched for clues, and Leeper said video surveillance footage of the parking lot revealed that the vehicle was parked around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

“We were hoping to see Joleen get out of that vehicle. But who do you think it was? The Tangles hair stylist,” Leeper said, holding up a picture of Kessler, “who was supposedly the last person to see Joleen.”

Kessler was found in an I-95 rest area in St. Johns County on Wednesday evening in her car. “Based upon the surveillance video of her driving Joleen’s car, we arrested her for grand theft auto and she was booked into the St. Johns County Jail, and ultimately brought back to Nassau County.

“Kessler is a suspect in the disappearance of Joleen Cummings,” Leeper announced.

Kessler is also suspected of using a false Social Security number, and has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a counterfeit passport. Leeper added that evidence is being gathered and he expects more charges “to be forthcoming.”

Leeper asked for the public’s help in gathering information on Kessler’s movements and contacts in the community before, during and after Cummings’ disappearance, as the search for her continues.

Cummings’ picture and a description of her plans on May 13 has been widely circulated on social media and is posted on the Facebook page of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Cummings is a white female, 34, five-feet, two-inches tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown-blonde hair.

According to the NCSO, “Cummings was last seen leaving her job in Yulee at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 12. She was supposed to meet her ex-husband (Jason Cummings) in Hilliard, Fla. the next day, on May 13, to pick up her children and never showed up.”