Nassau County's burn ban runs through holiday

The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend Nassau County’s current outdoor burning ban by another week.

Commissioners can only extend the outdoor burning ban a week at a time under state law. The burn ban was first imposed March 31 and, with the latest extension, will expire May 29.

Chairman Danny Leeper said the commissioners would call for a special meeting later this week to consider extending the ban once again depending on weather conditions and depending on what Assistant Fire Chief Scott Hemmingway recommends.

West Mims Fire

The West Mims Fire continues to burn in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in Georgia and in the John M. Bethea State Forest and Osceola National Forest in Florida. As of Monday, the fire was at 152,478 acres and 60 percent contained. Resources being used to battle the blaze include seven helicopters, two air tankers, 123 wildland fire engines, 62 bulldozers, five hand crews and 950 personnel, according to a news release from the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike April 6.

“Contingency lines are completed along the Swamps Edge Break west of Folkston, south of Waycross, and east of Homerville to protect those communities should the fire progress north. Fire managers are coordinating with private landowners to facilitate access for salvage logging north and south of Highway 94 in the fire’s southeastern tip. A road-maintenance group is grading and stabilizing roads affected by fire-suppression activities wherever needed, but mainly in the southeast area of the fire,” the release states.

Operational priorities for Tuesday include initial attack readiness, mop-up operations, line construction and contingency planning. Rain and vegetation moisture helped keep the fire activity low over the weekend, according to a Sunday news release from the refuge.