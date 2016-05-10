Nassau County under hurricane watch

This story will be updated as conditions warrant.

According to the latest information from the National Weather Service office in Jacksonville, Matthew’s closest approach to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia will likely be Friday into late Friday night. By late Friday afternoon, Hurricane Matthew is anticipated to be just offshore of Palm Coast, FL. over our offshore waters between 40 and 60 nautical miles offshore of Palm Coast, forecasted winds are near 110 mph with gusts to 135 mph. At the present time, this looks like the closest point to northeast Florida that the eye of the hurricane will approach.

Up to eight inches of rain is currently predicted for Nassau County. "Localized pockets of very heavy rain are possible through the duration of the storm event, from Thursday through late Friday night, intervals of squally rain bands will come ashore," according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville office as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The city of Fernandina Beach announced that all city offices will be closed Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville issued the following in a briefing Wednesday morning: "Destructive and even deadly coastal storm tide inundation in concert with high, destructive surf is likely to probable with Major Hurricane Matthew. Preparations for the potential of a major hurricane passing near or over portions of the northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coastline should continue. Residents and visitors are reminded once again to maintain a high level of situational awareness for the next few days.

Expected coastal impacts include "life threatening" storm surge, large destructive surf and dangerous rip currents, according to the NWS.

According to a discussion posted by meteorologists on the National Hurricane Center website, because the track of Matthew is "roughly parallel" to the coast of Florida, it is very difficult to make predictions for 2-3 days out. "It will likely take another day or so for the potential impacts of Matthew to clarify."

A small change in the storm's advance to the west could bring much more devastation to the area, while a change to the east "could keep all of the hurricane-force winds offshore."

"Tropical storm or hurricane conditions could affect Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later this week or this weekend, even if the center of Matthew remains offshore. ... At a minimum, dangerous beach and boating conditions are likely along much of the U.S. east coast later this week and weekend," according the NWS latest forecast post at 5 a.m. eastern time.

The Nassau County Emergency Management Department posted a note Tuesday on its web page (www.nassaucountyfl.com under “departments”) that warned residents of the current state of the storm: “Matthew is a major hurricane (Cat. 4), with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. … Even without a direct hit, this system will bring strong winds and dangerous tides all along Florida’s Atlantic coast!”

“As of this morning, we are in a level 2 status, actively monitoring the situation,” said Bud Sinor, a volunteer with Emergency Management, saying at present Nassau County can expect at least 45-70 mph winds at the beaches. Sinor added that all nine of the county’s emergency shelters could open, depending on the storm’s path over the next 48 hours. Nassau County residents who want an update from Emergency Management can call 548-0900, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NassauEM or follow them on Twitter at @NassauEM.

“Right now the only thing that we’re in the process of doing is putting in contingency plans (and) trying to determine specifically based upon the forecast track what the impact on the county will be. And as such react accordingly,” said Billy Estep, Nassau County’s Emergency Management director. Asked about plans to evacuate Amelia Island, Estep said, “We’re planning for it if it becomes necessary, but right now we don’t have a time frame as to when or if we will implement it.” Questioned about the potential for school closures, Estep said, “If we call for the evacuation, that coincides with closing the schools and then translating into using them for shelters.”

See below for a complete list of official shelters in Nassau County.

“Storm inundation translates to your evacuation, then translates to your shelter needs, so they all kind of go hand in hand with one another,” Estep said.

SHELTERS

If schools close in Nassau County because of Hurricane Matthew, the following schools will open as shelters. Limited food and water will be available. Nassau County Emergency Management advises residents to “take your personal “go-kit” packed with sufficient supplies to last you 4-5 days, and “there will be no place to store valuables while you sleep, other than in your pockets.”

General population shelters

• Bryceville Elementary School

6504 Church Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

• Callahan Intermediate School

34586 Ball Park Rd.,

Callahan, FL 32011

• Hilliard Elementary School

27568 Ohio St., Hilliard, FL 32045

• West Nassau High School

1 Warrior Dr., Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee High School

85375 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Yulee Middle School

85439 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior Schools

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

This is a “special medical needs shelter” and should be used to evacuate anyone who is electricity-dependent, for example, someone on oxygen equipment.

Pet-friendly public shelters

Requires secure crate/cage, bowls, food supply, and current vaccinations.

Pets will be housed in a separate area from owners, according to the EM web page. The shelter will accept dogs, cats, rodents such as hamsters and gerbils, rabbits and birds. They will not take reptiles.

• Callahan Middle School

450121 Old Dixie Hwy.

Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee Elementary School

86063 Felmore Road

Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior School

1 Flashes Ave.

Hilliard, FL 32045