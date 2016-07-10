Nassau County under curfew 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.

Per a news release from Nassau County Emergency Management, Facebook: Nassau EM, twitter: @NassauEM:

The Nassau County Sherriff’s Department will begin enforcing a 7pm to 7am county-wide curfew as Hurricane Matthew approaches Nassau County.

The curfew means all Nassau County residents should remain inside and off all roadways in the county during the curfew period.

Sheriff Bill Leeper says Nassau County Officers will begin enforcing the curfew tonight beginning at 7pm. Leeper says the curfew is to ensure safety concerns arising from the impact expected from Hurricane Matthew, including high winds, downed trees and power lines, high water and possible debris from high winds.

The Emergency Order states that any person, firm, company or corporation who refuses to comply with this emergency curfew order shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the second degree and upon conviction for such offense, shall be punished by a fine not to exceed five-hundred dollars ($500.00) or by imprisonment not to exceed sixty (60) days in the Nassau County Jail or both, in the discretion of the Court in the case.

The curfew includes all pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The curfew will remain in effect until canceled, terminated or rescinded by further order of the County Manager or Nassau County Board of Commisioners.