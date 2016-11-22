Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy killed in accident

A Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in an accident on A1A/S.R. 200 this morning near Chester Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The officer's name has not been released. The officer was chasing a suspect who could be at large in the area of Hampton Bay Drive.

According to witness Tim Jubito: "We were sitting over here at the Whataburger, and we noticed that we had a county police officer pulled over here at the Gate station. And we seen some people get together – you know, four or five people in a bundle – and then we didn’t pay no more attention. We just sensed somebody was in trouble over here. And then all of a sudden we seen, noticed they took off running out toward the hedges toward 200.