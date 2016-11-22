Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy killed in accident
A Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in an accident on A1A/S.R. 200 this morning near Chester Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The officer's name has not been released. The officer was chasing a suspect who could be at large in the area of Hampton Bay Drive.
According to witness Tim Jubito: "We were sitting over here at the Whataburger, and we noticed that we had a county police officer pulled over here at the Gate station. And we seen some people get together – you know, four or five people in a bundle – and then we didn’t pay no more attention. We just sensed somebody was in trouble over here. And then all of a sudden we seen, noticed they took off running out toward the hedges toward 200.
"And then the next thing you know, we seen the car pull off to the side, and then we noticed that somebody got hit by the car and was laying in the road. And then we came out, we watched them doing CPR on the person that was in the road. We didn’t know who or what, but they done that and the rescue pulled up. And then a few minutes later, we seen them put the blanket on the body there. Now we just confirmed that it was a sheriff’s police officer that got hit. He was in pursuit of somebody, but nobody knows who. That’s all we know."
This story will be updated as details become available.