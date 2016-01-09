Nassau County, Fernandina Beach declare state of emergency

Nassau County officials announced at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they have declared a state of emergency for the area until Hurricane Hermine subsides.

County Commission Chairman Walter “Junior” Boatright said the county manager and Board of County Commissioners called for a state of emergency at an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the James S. Page Governmental Complex in Yulee.

“We voted unanimously, at 2 o’clock, to call for the state of emergency, and that makes us eligible for backup help from the National Guard (and) whatever else,” Boatright said. “As hard as we get hit or if we get hit, we can apply to the state and say we declared a state of emergency and we need your help.”

Sheriff Bill Leeper said that severe weather in the form of “heavy rain, wind and possible tornados” is expected to hit the area later Thursday night and early Friday morning.

“We have all of our personnel available in case they are needed. We also will have deputies available with chainsaws just in case small trees are blown across roadways so we can get them cleared,” Leeper said. “When severe weather begins, we ask that you stay off the roads if at all possible. There will be debris on the roadways and possible standing water along with flooding. Afterwards, please don’t drive around sightseeing. We need to keep roads clear in case emergency vehicles need to respond.”

Leeper added that there may be temporary periodic closures of the bridges that lead to Amelia Island if sustained winds reach 40 mph or higher. He also said that, though the safety of residents is a concern for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, the safety of NCSO employees is a concern as well.

“If the weather gets so severe that their safety is in jeopardy, then they’ll hunker down somewhere where it’s safe and then come out once the storm subsides,” he said. “We don’t want to put our folks in jeopardy as well either, so make sure you’re in a safe place and stay there. Don’t wander out because if you get in trouble, there may not be anybody to help.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Ruis, announced that Nassau County schools have been closed for Friday, including all after-school extracurricular activities.

“Of course our priority, as always, (is) for the safety of our students. We want to keep our kids safe,” Ruis said.

He added that shelter will available to the public at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School, and will be able to accommodate any special needs as well.

Billy Estep, the county’s emergency management director, added that the shelter at Hilliard Middle-Senior will be open at 8 p.m. Thursday, and other shelters may open as needed. He said residents need to prepare for “a significant wind event” and to clear up any “loose debris” or “loose articles” near their homes.

He added that residents may experience prolonged power outages for the next 24-36 hours and that anyone who has “electrically dependent” medical needs and needs sheltering should call the Emergency Management Center. He also said that anyone who has questions should call the center at 548-0900. Information will also be county’s website at nassaucountyfl.com

For those who will be seeking shelter, Estep said that “(People) should be prepared to bring whatever essentials they need. Make sure that they have toiletries, medications, bedding and that type of thing. We will provide them with, obviously, a safe place and electricity overnight.”

Though Estep said that significant flooding in the county is not expected because of the lack of rain in the recent weeks, County Manager Ted Selby said sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard Yard, 37356 Pea Farm Road in Hilliard, at the Bailey Road Yard, 3136 Bailey Road, Fernandina Beach, and at the “Mickler building in Callahan,” 45401 Mickler St., Callahan. Selby added that some sand bags will already be filled, but empty bags will be available at the sites for residents to fill themselves. Selby also said that all county buildings will be closed Friday with the exception of essential personnel, fire and rescue, road and bridge and facility maintenance.

Fernandina Beach Mayor John Miller also declared a state of emergency for the city effective 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from City Manager Dale Martin.

“Tonight is a good night to make sure you’re prepared for this wind event and hunker down at home and wait and see what happens overnight and be prepared to come out tomorrow after the storm passes,” Estep said.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane Hermine was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was in the Gulf of Mexico approaching Florida’s Big Bend area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm was about 250 miles west-southwest of Fernandina Beach and was expected to pass north and west of Nassau County, meaning the strongest wind and rains would affect our area.