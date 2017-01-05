Nassau County extends burn ban to May 8

Nassau County commissioners voted unanimously during a special meeting Monday morning to extend the current outdoor burning ban until May 8.

Commissioners will consider extending the ban again during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. that day.

“(It) would be my recommendation to extend this burn ban. Conditions are still dry (and) we haven’t had any rain,” Assistant Fire Chief Scott Hemmingway said to commissioners. “The brush fire activity in the county has slowed down – we’ve only had some smaller ones – but until we get some rain, I’d recommend that we extend it another week.”

County Attorney Michael Mullin said in an interview that commissioners can only extend the outdoor burning ban one week at a time because of state statutes.

“When you declare an emergency, you can extend things like a burn ban or whatever the emergency addresses, but only for seven-day increments,” he said. “The (state) Legislature set it up where it goes in seven-day increments.”

Nassau County first imposed an outdoor burning ban March 31.

West Mims Fire

As of Monday morning, the West Mims Fire was 100,166 acres and 8 percent contained, according to a news release from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group Incident Information website.

Weather conditions for Monday predicted a 40 percent chance of rain and possible scattered thunderstorms with sustained winds at 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Another storm system is forecast for later in the week and with a 50 percent chance of rain and southwest winds in the area, according to the release.

The release says that 480 personnel are assigned to the incident, and equipment resources include six helicopters, 53 wild-land fire engines, six dozers, 34 tractor plows, two interagency hot shot crews and various overhead and support positions.

The West Mims Fire was sparked by an April 6 lightning strike 2½ miles from the Eddy Fire Tower at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The fire is burning in parts of Baker County and Charlton County, Ga. Last week, winds blew smoke from the fire onto Amelia Island for a couple of days before shifting away from the area.