Nassau County evacuation order lifted; island bridges are open

If you evacuated your home in Nassau County, it is safe to return home, and both the Shave and Nassau Sound bridges are open.

During a news conference at the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center featuring Gov. Rick Scott, Nassau County Emergency Management Director Billy Estep reiterated that the Shave Bridge is structurally safe. He added that a power line was blocking the bridge earlier, but that has been “alleviated.”

Here is the text of a Facebook post from NCSO announcing the reopening of the bridges:

The (Shave) Bridge and Nassau Sound Bridge to the Island will open at 4pm. Be careful.There remain trees and power lines down and there is structural damage to more than 20 homes. In some cases you may not be able to reach your neighborhood or home by vehicle. In addition, the curfew set to begin at 7pm will be lifted. By 7pm 98% of power should be restored to the Island

Bill Pittman, chief plant operator, utilities for the city of Fernandina Beach, said residents on city water does not need to boil their water.

“Our teams were able to man the plants and systems for both water and wastewater and never lost service or pressure,” Pittman said in a Facebook post Saturday. “Once you are able to return it is safe to use and consume the water.”

Scott compared the damage he saw in Nassau County to places farther south, such as the Jacksonville Beaches area.

“What I saw at least from the helicopter is your beach erosion is a little bit different,” the governor said. “… Some of the counties further south, the beach was higher where the homes are, this was more level. The homes I saw here were a little bit further back from the beach. So I saw there was beach erosion, but it wasn’t up close to the houses.

Florida Public Utilities crews said about 1:30 p.m. that about 11,000 customers were without power. The utility also reported that there were “no major interruptions” for natural-gas and propane customers. Here is the text of FPU’s 1:30 p.m. update:

FPU has completed its assessment of the electric distribution system in Northeast Florida and has, at present, approximately 11000 customers without power. We have begun our restoration efforts and will inform you as we progress.

At this time we are aware of specific area outages and are responding accordingly. We appreciate your patience and assure you our crews will remain on duty until all customers have their service restored.

Please report all downed power lines immediately and never approach any as they are likely energized.

According to an outage map posted on FPL’s website, 7,640 Nassau County customers were without power as of 2 p.m. Saturday. That is down from more than 10,190 at about 10:30 a.m.

The state is offering tips on how to start filing insurance claims and avoid scams. Here is a news release from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation:

They offer the following information to consumers who are navigating the insurance claims process:

• Notify your insurance company first. Many insurance companies have reporting deadlines, so it is important to act quickly. Take steps to make temporary repairs that prevent further damage, but remain in contact with your insurance company regarding any outside vendors that are brought in to make repairs. If you need help locating contact information for your insurance company, click here to access the Office of Insurance Regulation’s directory.

• While making temporary repairs, obtain the licensing or training credentials of all third-party vendors before signing any work agreements. Beware of fly-by-night repair companies and hire only licensed and reputable vendors. Use the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s Contractor License lookup to make sure all contractors are properly licensed and bonded. Access DBPR’s licensee search here.

• Fully review all documentation you are asked to sign and ask questions to make sure you understand the agreements you are signing. Ask specifically who is responsible for paying the vendor, you as the consumer, or your insurance company.

• If considering the assistance of a public insurance adjuster, ask for identification to verify that the adjuster is licensed. To verify the license of any Florida insurance agent or adjuster, use the Department of Financial Service’s licensee search here.

• Understand how much a public insurance adjuster charges as well as what services are included before signing any contract.

• If you suspect fraud or suspicious activity, call the Department of Financial Services, Division of Consumer Services Insurance Consumer Helpline immediately at 1-877-693-5236. Your concerns will be promptly referred to insurance fraud investigators.

This report contains information from News-Leader staff and official sources.