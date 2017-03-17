Nassau County commissioners will go to Tallahassee Monday

Per a notice sent by the Nassau County Office of Management and Budget Friday afternoon, Nassau County commissioners will meet on Monday and Tuesday with legislators and legislative aides in Tallahassee. There was no indication which of the five commissioners will be making the trip.

The notice from the county says that two or more members of the Board of County Commissioners may attend, and the public is invited to be present. There is a possible lunch or dinner with state Sen. Aaron Bean on both Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21. The notice from the county says “the board members who attend will not take any action or take any vote at these meetings.”

Florida’s Sunshine law “applies to all discussions or deliberations as well as the formal action taken by a board or commission. The law, in essence, is applicable to any gathering, whether formal or casual, of two or more members of the same board or commission to discuss some matter on which foreseeable action will be taken by the public board or commission. There is no requirement that a quorum be present for a meeting to be covered under the law, “ per the Florida Attorney General’s Office. “Members of a public board are not prohibited under the Sunshine law from meeting together socially, provided that matters which may come before the board are not discussed at such gatherings.”

The schedule for the meetings as of Friday afternoon:

Monday, March 20

11 a.m., Sen. Baxley- Justice Appropriations, Room 320 S

Issue: Public Safety Training Center

Lunch – Possibly with state Sen. Aaron Bean. County attorney Mike Mullin is working on this, per the news release.

12:30 p.m., Sen. Brandes-Chair of TED (Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development) Appropriations, Room 416 S

Issue: Nassau Oaks Road

1:10 p.m., Sen. Powell – Vice Chair TED Appropriations, Room 214 S

Issue: Nassau Oaks Road

2 p.m., Rep. Hagar’s Aide - Chair of Justice Appropriations, Room 222 C

Issue: Public Safety Training Center

2:30 p.m., Rep. Fant’s Aide – TED Appropriations, 412 HOB

Issue: Nassau Oaks Road

3 p.m., Rep. Stone Aide – Vice Chair Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations, Room 209 HOB

Issue: Westside Regional Park

3:30 p.m., Sen. Bean, Room 306 S

Subject: Say Hello and Thank you, All issues.

4:30 p.m., Rep. Cummings, Room 214 HOB

Issue: Say Hello

Dinner – Possibly with state Sen. Aaron Bean. County attorney Mike Mullin is working on this, per the news release.

Tuesday, March 21

11:15 a.m., Rep. Byrd, Room 1101 C

Subject: Say Hello and Thank you. All issues.

11:45 a.m., Rep. Fitzenhagen - Justice Appropriations, Room 412 HOB

Issue: Public Safety Training Center

Lunch – Possibly with state Sen. Aaron Bean. County attorney Mike Mullin is working on this, per the news release.

4 p.m., Tentative meeting with Rep. Combee - Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations, Room 209 HOB

Issue: Westside Regional Park

Dinner – Possibly with state Sen. Aaron Bean. County attorney Mike Mullin is working on this, per the news release.

Though the notice says that “individuals with disabilities needing a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the program or activity should contact the office of the Ex-Officio Clerk at (904) 548-4660 or Florida Relay Service at 1-800-955-8770(v) or 1-800-955-8771(TDD) at least 72 hours in advance to request such accommodation,” the notice was received by the News-Leader at 3:35 Friday afternoon. The News-Leader was assured that even though it is less than 72 hours before the meetings, accomodations will still be made.