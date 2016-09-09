More mosquitoes test positive for Zika in Miami

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced Friday that it has detected Zika in another mosquito sample from the same small area in Miami Beach where it was announced on Sept. 1 that three other samples had tested positive for Zika.

All samples have consisted of Aedes aeqypti mosquitoes and are from an area where increased trapping and intensified mosquito control measures have already been underway since the Florida Department of Health determined local transmission had occurred.

There have been 571 reported cases of travel-acquired Zika cases in Florida so far. There have been 43 cases of locally-acquired infection in the Miami area.

For almost six months the U.S. Congress has failed to pass a funding bill needed to speed up research and control of the Zika virus, which causes a severe brain defect in unborn children called microcephaly or “tiny head” syndrome and causes Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults, which can be crippling as well as deadly.

There is no vaccine for Zika and no cure.

Mosquitoes, sexual contact with someone infected and contact with infected blood can transmit the virus to humans.

Some emergency funds from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been released, but the amount needed is not enough and not soon enough to stop the spread so far.

There have been 24 sexually transmitted cases reported in the U.S. so far.

“The fact that we have identified a fourth Zika-positive mosquito pool in Miami Beach serves as further confirmation that we must continue our proactive and aggressive approach to controlling the mosquito population, including our recent decision to begin aerial spraying in combination with larvicide treatment by truck,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “We will continue to work in close collaboration with the health and environmental experts and the City of Miami Beach to keep our community safe from the Zika virus.”

On Friday the US Department of Health and Human Services issued the following update to national Zika statistics:

Zika Case Count: As of September 7, there were more than 18,800 confirmed cases of Zika virus in U.S. states and territories.

•2,964 confirmed cases of Zika in U.S. States and District of Columbia.

•15,869 confirmed cases of Zika in U.S. territories.

Pregnant women with evidence of Zika virus: As of September 1, there were more than 1,750 pregnant women with evidence of Zika virus.

•671 pregnant women in U.S. states and District of Columbia.

•1,080 pregnant women in U.S. Territories.

In addition, there have been 38 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the U.S. and U.S. territories.

For a state-by-state table of Zika cases in the U.S. visit: http://www.cdc.gov/zika/geo/united-states.html