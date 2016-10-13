Marina and Brett’s Café closed ‘indefinitely’

The Fernandina Harbor Marina will be closed “indefinitely” because of significant damage caused by Hurricane Matthew, according to Marina Manager Joe Springer.

Springer said the marina’s approximately 30 existing customers may continue to dock at the facility, using docks that were undamaged. However, no other services, such as fuel, electricity and water, will be available to those customers, he said.

“The outside breakwater dock suffered substantial damage,” Springer said.

In addition, parts of docks 1, 2 and 3 suffered minor damage, particularly to their gangplanks, he explained.

“The outside breakwater dock did exactly what it was supposed to do. It protected the inside docks,” Springer said. “Prior to the storm, we moved all of our boats in here to the inside docks, and they went without mishaps, except one boat broke away.” Springer said that single boat was not damaged.

Springer explained that the outside breakwater dock has 91 concrete pilings and all but one of them have been cracked and pushed out of place because of the intense wave action caused by Hurricane Matthew.

“That’s how much energy was in (the hurricane),” he said.

Fortunately, Springer said, the fuel line that snakes around the marina under the water was not compromised.

“A cup of gasoline would produce a sheen across this whole area … and we didn’t see any of that,” he said.

Currently, engineers are working to clear the line of all fuel.

Springer said some of the damage around docks 1, 2 and 3 has also affected the foundation of Brett’s Waterway Café.

City Manager Dale Martin could not give an estimate as of Thursday about when the restaurant would reopen.

Martin said the city is working with engineers to determine if the restaurant can open ahead of the repairs to the marina, but he had no estimate for completion of that analysis.

Martin said the owners of Brett’s had their own engineers review the foundation underneath the restaurant and felt the building was safe. Martin, however, said the city needs to have its own engineers inspect the foundation and deal with other issues. He said the city will work with the owners to open the restaurant as soon as it is feasible.

Co-owner Brett Carter could not be reached by the press deadline.

The boat ramp to the marina is also closed because of a potential problem with the ground underneath it, Springer said. He pointed out a slab of sidewalk directly beside the ramp and noted that it sank several inches during the storm.

“We don’t know why that happened, what’s under there – or what’s not under there,” he said.

Charlie Freeman, co-owner of Atlantic Seafood, situated on the south side of the boat ramp, said he hopes the ramp is reopened quickly. “It’s certainly going to have an effect on our business with no boat traffic, no transient traffic,” he said. “It’s an integral part of our bait and tackle business as well as the supply end.”

Despite the ramp issue, Freeman said his business is fully operational.

“You can’t keep an old fishmonger down,” Freeman said. “We had minor (damage) to the building, nothing major.”

“A lot of people think we’re out of business or suffered major damage because of video they’ve seen of water (overflowing the marina),” he said, but noted that he was back to selling on Sunday afternoon.

As part of the marina shutdown, five employees of Westrec Marinas, the company that manages the marina for the city, will be laid off. Martin said they have been encouraged to fill out employment applications so they can be considered for positions in other areas, but that employment was not guaranteed.

Chain-link fences will go up around the marina to limit access to all docks to only boat owners, according to Springer.

Springer said the closure comes at a critical time because the fall boating season starts this month. He explained that boaters usually move their vessels from points north to the marina.

The closure means the marina will miss out on significant revenues, according to Springer. For example, he said a boat that might dock for a month for $200 would also use $9,000 worth of fuel.

“I had over 100 messages about 80 boats that are wondering if we’re open, when we will be open, if we have fuel,” Springer said.

Neither Springer nor Martin could give an estimate of the economic impact to the marina or downtown merchants who enjoy the influx of customers who are part of the annual migration.

Martin and Springer both said the city and Westrec are working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, insurance companies and engineers to determine the extent of the damage, the best way forward for repairs or perhaps replacement, and how to pay for it all.

“It’s an opportunity we haven’t figured out yet,” Springer said.

Both Springer and Freeman noted the fast response by the city after the hurricane passed.Freeman said, “I really want to thank the city for responding so quickly. They were quick and good.”

Springer said he will make extensive use of social media to keep boaters informed of the progress of repairs at the marina.