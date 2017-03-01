Man wanted on charge of molestation

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Callahan man wanted on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim over 12 years of age, under 16 by a person over 18 years of age, according to a release on the NCSO Facebook page.

NCSO issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Preston Brown, 38, on Nov. 28. Brown might be in the Jacksonville area, or he might have traveled to Georgia, according to NCSO.

Individuals who may have information that could lead to his arrest are asked to call NCSO Detective Wayne Herrington at 548-4003. Individuals who may have information but would like to remain anonymous are asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477 (TIPS), according to NCSO.