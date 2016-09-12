Man stabbed in Yulee; deputies search for 2 suspects

A 29-year-old male was stabbed and sustained serious injuries Thursday afternoon in an incident that occurred at 464101 S.R.200/A1A near Baron Drive in Yulee.

Sheriff Bill Leeper wrote in an email that Nassau Fire/Rescue transported the victim to a hospital for treatment, though Leeper did not include the hospital’s name. The name of the victim was not released.

One female suspect and one male suspect “left the scene and are believed to be in a white Chrysler 200,” Leeper wrote. The names of the suspects were not released.

The incident is still under investigation, and the NCSO said more information will be released when it becomes available.