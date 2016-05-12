Man dies from wounds suffered in early morning stabbing

A man was killed after an argument turned violent Monday morning outside of a home in the 800 block of Tarpon Avenue in Fernandina Beach, according to Fernandina Beach Police Chief James Hurley.

Thomas Clyde Erdmann, 19, died of multiple stab wounds, according to Hurley, after being transported for emergency surgery at UF Health Jacksonville. Detectives have formally charged Zachary M. Fila, 22, of Yulee, with first-degree murder in the case, according to Hurley.

“Fernandina Beach Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene at approximately 3:25 a.m. this morning and located the victim inside the residence covered in blood and in great distress. Responding officers learned that the offender was known to the victim, and officers provided identifying information to responding officers from our agency and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office,” the release states. “Subsequently, Nassau County deputies observed and stopped a vehicle attempting to leave the area and located a suspect inside the car."

FBPD Capt. David Bishop said in an interview Monday morning that FBPD and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were investigating multiple scenes in the area.