Man dies in crash Monday near Shave Bridge

This story has been corrected to reflect that Gianna Coyle was also injured in the accident and airlifted from the scene, according to Sgt. Dylan Bryan, a Florida Highway Patrol public affairs officer. An initial report from the FHP incorrectly stated she was not injured.

---

A local man was killed and his wife and daughter were taken to the hospital with injuries after a one-car accident Monday morning at S.R. 200/A1A near the Shave Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

David W. Coyle, 49, was killed in the crash. Lynne A. Coyle, 48, sustained critical injuries and was taken to University of Florida Health in Jacksonville. Their 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene according to Sgt. Dylan Bryan, an FHP public affairs officer. Bryan said Tuesday that an initial report issued by the FHP that said she was not injured would be corrected.

Coyle was driving a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan heading eastbound on S.R. 200 in the right lane at approximately 10:15 a.m. when – for unknown reasons – he lost control of the vehicle and “went to the left, crossed the grass median and crossed the westbound lanes” and struck a tree, according to an FHP news release.

Cheyenne Tarvin said in an interview Monday morning that she was stopped at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and S.R. 200/A1A when she saw a “mini-van or SUV” type vehicle traveling at high speed eastbound on the Shave Bridge. After crossing the bridge, Tarvin said, the vehicle veered off the road, drove over the median and through the westbound lanes of S.R. 200/A1A and then crashed into a wooded area.

Police blocked and diverted traffic away from the area after 10 a.m. Monday.

Officers with the Fernandina Beach Police Department and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office were diverting westbound traffic on S.R. 200/A1A at the intersections of South Street and Sadler Road, Amelia Island Parkway and S.R. 200/A1A, and at Gateway Boulevard and S.R. 200/A1A for more than four hours while emergency responders attended to the victims and officials investigated the scene.

Westbound traffic on S.R. 200/A1A near the Shave Bridge was reopened by approximately 2:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Coyle family with medical and funeral expenses. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/coyle-family-medicalfuneral. As of noon Tuesday, $23,405 had been raised out of a $50,000 goal, according to the website.