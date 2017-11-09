A long night with Hurricane Irma

After a long night of strong winds and driving rain from Hurricane Irma, David Richardson, the spokesperson for the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, said Monday afternoon: "This is far worse than Matthew," referring to the hurricane that scraped within 50 miles of Nassau County 11 months ago. "Worse" Richardson believes, in terms of flooding, downed trees, debris, and blocked roads.

A drive around Fernandina Beach Monday afternoon revealed at least three streets blocked by huge, fallen oak trees: South Third at Ash, Elm Street at South Third, and in front of 30 South 15th Street.

A tree was blocking A1A at the south end of the island.

Other massive trees were down on roofs and in yards in the city. Broken limbs and leaf litter covered many streets and roads. Power lines were down on North 14th Street between the bridge and the Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp and Nature Center.

Most of a parked car was underwater at North 8th and Calhoun streets in Fernandina, a notorious area for flooding. At 432 Escambia Street, Jimmy Green said, "In all my life - 47 years - all these trees falling - I have never seen anything like that before."

A friend, Carol Jones, was helping Green pick up fallen limbs. A tree had fallen on power lines next to the house.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Tom Tucker said at 1:30 p.m he and many others are on "alpha bravo" shifts of 12 hours on and 12 off, and for now he is reporting back damage, such as downed power lines to state authorities coordinating the response.

In Fernandina Beach, Coastal Vision Center at 6 South 14th St. and Atlantic Avenue already had a big downed tree sawn into pieces.

55 percent of the county was without power on Monday midday, according to Richardson, including all of Amelia Island. Richardson said a transmission line is down, but did not know where. He estimated it will be at least 24 hours or more before power is completely restored,

though some power was coming back as of 5 p.m.

Baptist Nassau hospital remains closed.

Flooding in the area of the Fischler-McArthur Bridge over the Nassau River at the south end of island kept A1A closed to Little Talbot Island.

The Shave Bridge over the Amelia River is open, but Richardson asked people to wait before returning because of the need to clear debris.

Nassau County's public schools are to remain closed through Wednesday.

A 6 pm to 8 am curfew for the county will continue until further notice.

City offices will remain closed through Wednesday.

As of 12:30 p.pm Richardson had no hurricane injuries or rescues to report.

There was one "unrelated death of natural causes" in one of the public shelters.

As of Monday morning there were 500 people in five shelters. All shelters are currently on generators.

There are an estimated 450 local responders working 24 hours a day on shifts. The News-Leader observed a fleet of utility crews on the way to the island at noon Monday.