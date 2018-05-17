Lodree arrested for cash theft at FBHS

The ex-principal of Fernandina Beach High School, who was allowed to resign and did not immediately face any charges after he was caught stealing money from basketball ticket sales, was arrested in Clay County this week and charged with grand theft for the January incident.

Spencer Lodree was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant requested by the State Attorney’s Office. According to the arrest report, Lodree, 42, of Orange Park, was arrested in Green Cove Springs. He was held on a surety bond of $503.

Lodree was allowed to resign from his position with the Nassau County School District on Feb. 5 after an investigation by the Fernandina Beach Police Department determined he had stolen $1,300 in proceeds from a basketball game. He admitted the crime, indicating he needed money for his daughter’s college tuition.

Nassau County Schools Superinten-dent Dr. Kathy Burns declined to press charges against Lodree, saying at the time that the money Lodree took was deducted from his final paycheck.

Lodree then found a job as an assistant principal at Northwestern Middle School in Jacksonville, according to media reports at the time. He was fired from that job two weeks after his hire for failing to disclose information about the reason he left FBHS.

Contacted by the News-Leader Thursday, Burns said she is aware that Lodree had been arrested but declined to comment further. She referred all questions to the State Attorney’s Office.

After its investigation, the Fernan-dina Beach Police Department contacted Assistant State Attorney Donna Thurson about prosecuting the case, but in light of Burns’ refusal to press charges, she “advised that her office would not be interested in pursuing prosecution,” according to a report at the time.

David Chapman, communications director for State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office, said that the case was active, so he could not provide much information.

“After further investigation, our office determined that arresting Mr. Lodree was the appropriate course of action in this case,” Chapman said.