Local woman killed in crash

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 11:00pm Fernandina
By: 
Eric Gutierrez, News-Leader
egutierrez@fbnewsleader.com

A Fernandina Beach woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Jacksonville Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rachel Elizabeth Claasen, 32, was traveling southbound on Cecil Commerce Parkway in the Westside of Jacksonville when her vehicle crossed over double-yellow lines into the northbound lane. She continued driving southbound in the northbound lane when she noticed a dump truck traveling toward her, the FHP said.

The vehicles crashed into each other at about 6:20 a.m. despite the both drivers’ attempts to avoid a collision, according to the FHP release.

