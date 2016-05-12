Local mitigation strategy task force meets Tuesday

The Nassau County local mitigation strategy task force will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. in the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center, 77150 Citizens Circle, Yulee.

The public is invited to be present and to contribute mitigation project ideas.

In 1997, the Federal Emergency Management Agency required counties to create an official Local Mitigation Strategy as part of the FEMA flood insurance program.

Mitigation is the effort to reduce or eliminate the risk of injury and damage. Examples of mitigation include educational outreach and construction projects, like infrastructure improvements, according to FEMA.

In August 1998, a Nassau County LMS task force was formed. The members are a cross-section of the public and private sectors, from governments, businesses, and citizens. Their mission, as stated in the document, is to “reduce vulnerabilities to natural hazards, improve health and safety, and create a disaster-resilient community through local and regional public-private partnerships.”

The task force developed the original LMS, which included guiding principles, identification of potential hazards for Nassau County, and identification of people and infrastructure that are vulnerable to hazards, either manmade or natural.

The latest report, for 2016-2020, contains a list of potential mitigation projects developed with the goal of prioritizing the list in order of the urgency to complete them.

