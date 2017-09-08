Lightning strike causes residential structure fire

Severe weather Tuesday afternoon was the likely cause of a residential structure fire at 103 S 10th Street, according to a release from Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin.

The homeowner was at home with his children when the structure was struck by lightning, according to the release, and stated in a call at 3:47 p.m. to 911 that the residence had been struck by lightning. Initially, the occupants could smell smoke but did not see any fire; however, within minutes, the homeowner observed smoke in the structure and then discovered and extinguished a small fire in the laundry room before exiting the home, the release states.

Multiple units from Fernandina and Nassau County fire departments responded to the fire. Upon arrival of the first fire units, smoke was coming from the upper floors and roof of the structure. Fire crews entered the structure with handline hoses and made their way to the second floor where they encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions, according to the release.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival and completely extinguished the fire by 4:50 p.m., the release says.

No occupants or firefighters were injured due to the fire. Streets around the area of the fire were closed to traffic during the incident. The damage to the structure was estimated at $20,000.