Lighted Christmas Parade rescheduled

As of 4:20 p.m. today, organizers at America's Youth Inc. decided to cancel this year's Lighted Christmas Parade due to inclement weather and rescheduled it for Dec. 16. The lineup for the parade on that day will still be at 4:30 p.m. at Buccaneer Field with the parade set to kick off at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Beauty of Christmas.” For more information, contact Vernetta Spaulding at vernetta121@bellsouth.net or call 583-1569.