There is a hurricane warning in effect for Nassau County. Expect deadly winds and flooding, and loss of utilities including power and water and sewage services for days or longer. Evacuate now to safety.

Billy Estep, at Nassau County Emergency Management the eastbound lanes onto Amelia Island will be closed at 6p today, Thursday, Oct. 6.

Then early Friday morning they will assess the status of the evacuation off the island to determine when both bridges will close to all traffic.

Dale Martin, city manager of Fernandina Beach sent an email to local media contacts with the following information:

"Please continue to emphasize the need to evacuate. THIS IS CRITICAL. At the current time, public safety personnel and equipment will likely depart the Island tomorrow at the latest. All other City personnel have already been released for evacuationBaptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Nassau ERs to close at 1 pm today, Thursday, Oct. 6

Patient evacuations in the beaches communities are complete.

Baptist Beaches and Baptist Nassau Emergency Rooms (ERs) completely closed at 1 pm today. The ERs at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Baptist Jacksonville and Baptist South as well as the Baptist/Wolfson freestanding ERs located at Town Center, Fleming Island and Dunn Avenue are remaining open, as are other area hospitals.

