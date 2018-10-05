Lane closures next week on A1A/SR 200 and I-95

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, motorists can expect an outside travel lane closure on A1A/State Road 200 Monday, Oct. 8, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from west of Wildlight Avenue to east of Mentoria Road near Burger King, and an outside lane closure on A1A/State Road 200 eastbound, on the same night, from east of Hudson Drive to west of Semper Fi Drive, weather permitting.

There will also be an outside lane closure on Interstate 95 southbound approximately three-quarters of a mile from the Florida Welcome Center to approximately half a mile before the weigh station Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., depending on the weather.

The lane closures are necessary for installation of the overhead support structures for Dynamic Message Signs.

For more information about this project, go to www.nflroads.com.