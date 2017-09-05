Jacksonville woman's body found along U.S. 17 in Nassau County; man arrested

A Kingsland man has been charged with murder after law enforcement officers discovered a Jacksonville woman’s body Monday in a wooded area off U.S. 17 in Nassau County, according to a news release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dennis Casey, 35, of Kingsland, was arrested Monday. He has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Brandi Michelle Nanan, also known as Brandi Spicer. Her body was discovered around midday Monday in Nassau County, according to the release.

“Suspicious circumstances concerning a female victim drew the attention of area law enforcement,” the release states. “This suspicious activity led to the discovery of the victim’s car being located in St. Marys, Georgia. Evidence of a crime on and inside the vehicle led investigators to a suspect in the case.”

Anyone who may have additional information about this case can call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 510-5100. To leave an anonymous tip, call (912) 510-5163.