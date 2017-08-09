Hurricane remains on wobbly track toward north Florida

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting Friday morning to offer updates on Hurricane Irma. Mandatory evacuations will begin at 6 p.m. today for zones A, C, F, and residents living in manufactured homes.

“In the past 24 hours we’ve seen a significant shift to the west and in the next 24 to 36 hours it may shift back to coast. Some forecast models have the storm coming back over the ocean and making an “S” turn,” said Billy Estep, director of emergency operations for Nassau County.

Estep advised residents to be “cautious with this thing” as the county continues the planning process because Nassau County is not out of the hurricane’s strike zone.

He also warned there are many gas shortages around the state so residents should be prepared for delays.

County Manager Shanea Jones said that one of the most misunderstood questions is when people must leave.

“Mandatory evacuation begins at six,” said Jones. “You do not have to be off the island at six o’clock, but don’t wait until the last minute, as we don’t want people to be bombarded.” All of Amelia Island is in Zone A.

Nassau County shelters that have been opened as of 2 p.m. Friday include Hilliard Middle-Senior High School (accommodates special needs and service animals), Hilliard Elementary School, Bryceville Elementary School, Callahan Intermediate School and Callahan Middle School (accommodates pets).

A full list of shelters with addresses can be found at this link: www.fbnewsleader.com/news/emergency-shelters-information. All shelters may not open. Call the EOC at 548-0900 before you go to confirm additional shelters are open.

Jones added that many area businesses have announced they will be closing between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday and are not planning to reopen until Tuesday, Sept. 12. This includes lumber and hardware stores, restaurants, and fast food.

Gil Langley, managing director of the tourism development council, offered updates on the hotel industry. “Hotels on the island will close at 12 noon on Saturday and re-open on Tuesday,” Langley said.

Estep issued a dire warning to residents who do not heed evacuation orders: “If you do not follow the evacuation orders, you are on your own,” he said, referring to plans for medical, police and fire-rescue service personnel to also evacuate from zones A, C, and F for the duration of the storm.

County Commissioner George Spicer told the News-Leader after Friday’s press conference that he believes the county has prepared as needed.

“This is the storm of all storms,” said Spicer. “We are all doing due diligence to keep everyone safe. I live in an area that is not a flood zone and I have a generator. I’m ready to keep my lights, fridge, and freezer on. This is like Matthew all over again.”

For Nassau County residents who do choose to evacuate, Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan of the Florida Highway Patrol urged travelers to “remain calm and be patient.”

There is no contra-flow or one-way operation in use on Florida’s interstate roadways at this time. It has been determined that contra-flow blocks essential southbound lanes needed to bring supplies to shelters and families, inhibits emergency vehicles from reaching people in need, and removes law enforcement from critical life safety tasks.

A media advisory from the Florida Department of Transporation on Friday afternoon announced limited emergency shoulder use on I-75 at Wildwood to the Georgia state line during the hurricane evacuation. Motorists are advised to only use the left shoulder when directed by law enforcement and highway signs. Right shoulder use remained prohibited.

FDOT reported 13 traffic management centers were monitoring traffic cameras to ensure traffic flows continue and evacuations proceed without interruption.

Bryan reminded residents during and after the storm to treat intersections where signals may be out as 4-way stops. Both Bryan and the Florida Division of Emergency Management urged motorists to call 511 for traffic updates.

Nassau County Emergency Management also has a Citizen Alerts system to warn the population about imminent or sudden hazards via phone, text message, e-mail, social media and mobile apps. To “opt in” and register for this system, participants must go to the Citizen Alerts website at nassaucountyfl.com.

Bryan suggested that citizens should call the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center at 548-0900 for information after the storm has passed on when it will be safe to return home. Residents can also go to the NCEO website at www.nassaucountyfl.com/eoc.

Baptist Medical Center Nassau will be transferring patients to the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville campus. The transition will begin today through tomorrow morning. The Nassau facility anticipates the closure of the hospital will come sometime Saturday, with re-opening occurring after county officials provide the "all clear" and evaluation of the hospital is concluded.

The News-Leader also spoke with Laura DiBella, executive director of the Nassau County Economic Development Board and Port of Fernandina. DiBella said she will evacuate her island residence and remain at the emergency operations center (EOC) through the duration of the storm.

“I am responsible for maintaining business continuity,” said DiBella. “Most of my work will begin when the storm is over and that includes a mass coordination effort to communicate information.”

The Port of Fernandina is taking all of the necessary precautions and most of their storm preparation aligns with the Jacksonville Port Authority.

“Our port’s current status of operation is minimal and called XRAY and we will then move to YANKEE,” Dibella explained. “Our highest alert is Zulu which means, no one comes in, and no one comes out.”

Petty Officer Anthony Soto of the U.S. Coast Guard in Jacksonville reported, “After the storm, search and rescue will be our first priority followed by swift recovery of commercial shipping with re-opening of ports and waterways.” He continued, “Lanes and channels can shift during a storm. … Our second priority is to check and reposition buoys and markers to ensure waterway safety.”

Soto encouraged all boaters to stay off waterways until they receive word from the Coast Guard. Communication with the Coast Guard will continue through VHF channel 16 and through the Marine Safety Line at 714-7558.

Once the storm passes, the state has made preparations with the Florida National Guard to assist with recovery.

Will M.G. Manley of the Florida National Guard told the News-Leader that 7,000 Florida guardsmen have been activated and remain on standby for deployment to assist state agency personnel and local first responders throughout Florida.

“There is no game plan yet (as to where they will be deployed pending post-storm assessment by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in Tallahassee),” Manley said.

Manley emphasized the state also has access to 30,0000 National Guard from other states, adding that two states had already committed complete infantry brigades to support the local guard. These two out-of-state units reportedly have trained together for just these circumstances.

Under state law the mission of the Florida National Guard is to provide protection of life and property and to preserve peace, order and public safety. Emergency relief support includes search and rescue missions, distribution of emergency supplies and policing as needed.