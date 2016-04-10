Hurricane Matthew pounds Haiti, heads this way

Hurricane Matthew, a Category 4 storm as of Tuesday morning, slammed Haiti and headed for Cuba, adjusting its heading slightly west and toward the east coast of Florida because of a high pressure ridge on the east side of its predicted path.

Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency order for the entire state, and South Florida counties began to warn residents to brace for impact. The storm’s predicted path brings it closest to Nassau County at midday on Friday.

Scott visited the Emergency Operat-ions Center in Nassau County on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a deadly storm, I cannot stress that enough,” Scott said at a news conference at the center.

“The environment is favorable for the hurricane to maintain category 4 status for the next 2 days,” according to a discussion between meteorologists posted on the National Hurricane Center website on Tuesday.

The city of Fernandina Beach announced that all city offices will be closed Friday.

NHC Director Rick Knabb, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday morning, predicted the storm will have a “devastating impact” on Haiti.

Knabb said it is possible the eye of the storm will hit Florida, but as of Tuesday morning it was too soon to tell. He urged Floridians to take the storm “very seriously” and make preparations now, adding that “time will run out” as the storm progresses northward.

The Nassau County Emergency Management Department posted a note on its webpage (www.nassaucountyfl.com under “departments”) that warned residents of the current state of the storm: “Matthew is a major hurricane (Cat. 4), with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. … Even without a direct hit, this system will bring strong winds and dangerous tides all along Florida’s Atlantic coast!”

“As of this morning, we are in a level 2 status, actively monitoring the situation,” said Bud Sinor, a volunteer with Emergency Management, saying at present Nassau County can expect at least 45-70 mph winds at the beaches. Sinor added that all nine of the county’s emergency shelters could open, depending on the storm’s path over the next 48 hours. Nassau County residents who want an update from Emergency Management can call 548-0900, go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NassauEM or follow them on Twitter at @NassauEM.

“Right now the only thing that we’re in the process of doing is putting in contingency plans (and) trying to determine specifically based upon the forecast track what the impact on the county will be. And as such react accordingly,” said Billy Estep, Nassau County’s Emergency Management director. Asked about plans to evacuate Amelia Island, Estep said, “We’re planning for it if it becomes necessary, but right now we don’t have a time frame as to when or if we will implement it.” Questioned about the potential for school closures, Estep said, “If we call for the evacuation, that coincides with closing the schools and then translating into using them for shelters.”

See below for a complete list of official shelters in Nassau County.

“Storm inundation translates to your evacuation, then translates to your shelter needs, so they all kind of go hand in hand with one another,” Estep said.

The NHC was expected to issue a hurricane watch for north Florida later on Tuesday.

SHELTERS

If schools close in Nassau County because of Hurricane Matthew, the following schools will open as shelters. Limited food and water will be available. Nassau County Emergency Management advises residents to “take your personal “go-kit” packed with sufficient supplies to last you 4-5 days, and “there will be no place to store valuables while you sleep, other than in your pockets.”

General population shelters

• Bryceville Elementary School

6504 Church Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

• Callahan Intermediate School

34586 Ball Park Rd.,

Callahan, FL 32011

• Hilliard Elementary School

27568 Ohio St., Hilliard, FL 32045

• West Nassau High School

1 Warrior Dr., Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee High School

85375 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Yulee Middle School

85439 Miner Rd., Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/Senior Schools

1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32045

This is a “special medical needs shelter” and should be used to evacuate anyone who is electricity-dependent, for example, someone on oxygen equipment.

Pet-friendly public shelters

Requires secure crate/cage, bowls, food supply, and current vaccinations.

Pets will be housed in a separate area from owners, according to the EM web page. The shelter will accept dogs, cats, rodents such as hamsters and gerbils, rabbits and birds. They will not take reptiles.

• Callahan Middle School

450121 Old Dixie Hwy.

Callahan, FL 32011

• Yulee Elementary School

86063 Felmore Road

Yulee, FL 32097

• Hilliard Middle/

Senior School

1 Flashes Ave.

Hilliard, FL 32045