Hurricane Hermine - update as of 3 p.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service has upgraded Hermine from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane. The peak hours of storm activity for Nassau County are expected between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Hermine will be near the Florida coast in the warning area tonight or early Friday,” said a National Weather Service update at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The update urges residents in the tropical storm warning area to “rush to completion” their preparations to protect life and property.

Nassau County Emergency Operations Director Billy Estep told the News-Leader Thursday that “people need to make sure loose items around their properties are picked up and properly secured” before the storm.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners met Thursday at 2 p.m. to sign a declaration of a state of emergency.

Emergency managers were expected to begin monitoring wind speeds at both the Shave Bridge across the Amelia River and the Fishler and McArthur Bridge connecting Amelia Island with Big Talbot Island with periodic wind-related closures expected by 4 a.m. Friday.

If wind speeds of 39 mph and above are measured lasting an average of three to five minutes, the bridges will be closed by law enforcement officers stationed at the bridges. Estep said the periodic bridge closures would be communicated to the public through social media.

All Nassau County public schools will be closed Friday as well as all government offices. Both Fort Clinch State Park and Little Talbot Island State Park campgrounds have been closed and evacuated.

A special needs shelter for those who are “electrically dependent” has been set up at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School. The address is 1 Flashes Ave, Hilliard, FL 32046.

Estep said the school is also an emergency shelter available for anyone, whether a resident is dependent upon electricity or not.

Beaches in Nassau County are closed from 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm was about 420 miles southwest of Fernandina Beach, according to the NWS, with sustained winds of 65 mph and higher gusts. The storm was moving north-northeast at 12 mph. The upper-level wind pattern is becoming more favorable for further strengthening potentially to a hurricane Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

Up to 6 inches of rain is expected in northeast Florida, with higher amounts possible in the local area.

A flood watch is in effect for Nassau County through Friday afternoon. Localized storm surge is possible. The water could reach a height of 1 to 3 feet above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of a high tide, according to officials.

High tides in Fernandina Beach on Friday will occur at 10:17 a.m. and 10:34 p.m. High tides at the St. Marys River entrance occur at 10:23 a.m. and 10:37 a.m.

The dangerous storm is creating the possibility of tornadoes, especially along the southeast edge of the storm as it moves north-northeast Friday into Saturday. Estep said that there is a “very elevated” chance of tornadoes being generated with the storm. Estep said the National Weather Service used the term “likely” in a briefing that he listened to Thursday morning. A tornado watch was issued for Nassau County at 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

According to an online discussion among forecasters at 5 a.m. Thursday, “once inland, Hermine should weaken, however, most of the global models expand the area of tropical storm force winds on the eastern semicircle, and so does the official forecast.”

For the latest updates from the NWS, download the FEMA app at the Apple App Store or Google Play for the latest from the federal government and the National Weather Service. The FEMA app allows users to receive weather alerts for up to five locations across the nation and provides safety tips to help you prepare for and recover from hazards.

The latest storm information is available from the National Hurricane Center, www.nhc.noaa.gov, or from the St. Johns River Water Management District website at www.sjrwmd.com/storm, which includes links to flood statements and warnings, river stage and flooding data, and local government emergency contacts. Also included are links to the National Weather Service, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Geological Survey's interactive map of current conditions in the state.

You can also sign up to receive “Citizen Alerts” via the Nassau County Emergency Management office. The emergency notification system provides voice-recorded alerts to your choice of a home, business or cellphone. Users also have the option of receiving text alerts and emails.

The NCEM office also allows residents to sign up for “Smart Weather Alerts” to receive notifications of National Weather Service messages. The system has a "quiet period" enabled for weather alerts so warnings that do not require immediate action are not broadcast between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., but tornado, hurricane, flash flood and tsunami warnings override the quiet period setting, according to the NCEM website. Residents can sign up at https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085611111#/login.

The NCEM office also has a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NassauEM.