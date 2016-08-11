Hurricane debris pickup updates

The Nassau County Public Works Department anticipates the first phase of the debris pickup along county maintained roads will be complete on Friday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.

The removal of debris on the west side of the county was completed on Monday.

Nassau County has picked up 47,172 cubic yards and will begin a second pass on Monday, Nov. 14.

Residents should have all debris at the right of way and be prepared for pickup no later than Nov. 14. Any debris that is put out for pickup after Nov. 14 might not be picked up.

If you feel that your debris was missed in the collection process, call Nassau County Engineering Services at 530-6225 or Road and Bridge at 530-6175. You can also email your concern to debris@nassaucountyfl.com.

It is important to note that there may be some sticks or leaves left behind. Some lawn maintenance may be required by the property owner.

To assist with cleanup efforts, residents are reminded of the following:

Paper or plastic bags left at the curb will not be picked up, and may prevent the contractor from picking up any debris left at the site.

Bagged debris will not be emptied by the contractor.

Large limbs and logs may require additional equipment; therefore, this type of debris may be left behind on the first pass through a neighborhood.

Separate the yard debris such as limbs, leaves and logs, from construction/demolition debris. Failure to separate the debris will prevent the contractor from picking up any debris at the site.

Appliances and furniture will not be picked up.

Household hazardous waste such as paint cans, batteries and electronics will not be picked up.

Two locations are still available to residents to drop off vegetative debris:

Bailey Road Maintenance Yard in Fernandina Beach, 3163 Bailey Road;

Hilliard Maintenance Yard in Hilliard, 37356 Pea Farm Road.

Proof of Nassau County residency is required to use these sites. Proof of residency may include a government-issued ID or a utility bill. These sites will accept vegetative debris only and will not be able to accept construction/demolition debris.

Updates concerning debris pickup will be communicated through the county’s news website, www.thecountyinsider.com, and the county’s Facebook page, facebook.com/nassaucountyfl. Call Nassau County Public Works at 530-6225 or visit www.nassaucountyfl.com for more information.

In Fernandina Beach, a second tour by Ceres through the city limits started on Monday, according to a news release. Advanced Disposal also resumed the normal scheduled route for yard debris collection on Monday. More than 1,600 tons of storm debris material has been removed.

Along the beach

On Nov. 1, the Board of County Commissioners approved an expanded contract with AshBritt Environmental to cleanup Amelia Island beaches. The contract covers the entire expanse of Amelia Island, excluding the two state parks, and is expected to continue through the end of this week, according to a news release.

The commission, with the support of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council, voted to use up to $1 million in Tourist Development Reserves for removal of demolition and marsh grass debris from the beaches. In the proposal submitted, AshBritt estimates that more than 30,000 cubic yards of natural and manmade debris remain as the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. After considering the health, safety and economic issues involved, the commission decided to act without waiting for assistance from state and federal agencies.

“We have been in constant contact with officials from Florida DEP and FEMA to gauge what assistance might be available; however, we decided to move forward using the beach reserve funds built up over the years by the AITDC. This is exactly why we have reserve funds – to get us back to full speed as soon as possible after a major event like Matthew,” County Commission Chairman Walter Boatright said in the release.

AITDC commission member and Chairman Danny Leeper noted that moving forward is essential to the recovery of the tourism economy.

“The tourism industry is critical to Nassau County. It generates 38 percent of the taxable sales and provides jobs for 25 percent of our workforce. Although we have rebounded somewhat, we lost over $6.5 million in business at hotels, restaurants and attractions during the storm. Without addressing the beach debris, it makes it difficult to move forward,” Leeper said.

Leeper added that no local tax dollars will be spent on the project. Tourist Development Funds are generated from bed taxes charged to overnight guests at Amelia Island lodging facilities. The funds generated are also