Hilliard man killed in crash

A Hilliard man was killed after a single-vehicle crash on the evening of May 17, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Joseph Ryan, 65, was driving southbound in a 2007 Toyota Tundra along C.R. 121 north of Po Road in Hilliard at approximately 6:30 p.m. For reasons unknown, Ryan’s vehicle left the road and crashed into a nearby creek. Ryan died at the scene, according to FHP.

FHP had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.