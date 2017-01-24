High school evacuated

Fernandina Beach High School students wait in the bleachers at the football stadium after being evacuated from class Tuesday. A “crude note” saying that a bomb was going to explode was found in a bathroom trashcan, according to Police Chief James Hurley. Fire/Rescue personnel and officers from the Police Department and Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, but found “no issue,” Hurley said. A post on the FBHS Facebook page made at approximately 11:40 a.m. states, “Police have cleared campus and we are in the process of returning students to class.”

Jacksonville media outlets reported there were also bomb threats at Wolfson High School and Terry Parker High School. FBPD Capt. David Bishop said in a phone interview he did not know any details about the bomb threats at the Jacksonville schools.