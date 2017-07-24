Head-on collision on U.S. 17 injures two

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, Victoria Broussard, 33, of Fernandina Beach, was driving south on U.S. 17, when her a black Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck “veered over into the northbound travel lane” just north of Hamilton Street. The truck collided head on with a black Toyota being driven north on U.S. 17 by Matthew Swartz, 45, also of Fernandina Beach.

“The black Chevrolet came to final rest in the northbound travel lane and the black Toyota came to final rest on the right shoulder northbound,” according to the FHP report.

Broussard was reported as not wearing a seatbelt, but Swartz was wearing one. Broussard was airlifted to UF Shands hospital in Jacksonville with serious injuries, and Swartz, who also sustained serious injuries, was transported by ambulance, according to the FHP.

A black Kia being driven by Donald Watson, 56, also of Fernandina Beach, was struck by debris from the collision, but Watson was reported as uninjured.