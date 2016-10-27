Fundraising account established for father who lost 2 sons in wreck

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist the father of two boys who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Andrew Bird is the father of Nicholai Capallia, 9, and Nehemiah Capallia-Bird, 8, who were killed Saturday night while they were on the way home from a Halloween party, according to the GoFundMe page.

Tonya Naomi Capallia-Eason crashed her vehicle on Lonnie Crews Road at Lina Road. The crash killed the two boys and injured six other children riding in the vehicle, including Bird’s daughter Nina Capallia. Capallia-Eason was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol during the crash, according to a previous News-Leader report.

The GoFundMe account was created by Jason Wolford on behalf of Andrew Bird and his wife, Sara, to help cover travel costs, costs for the continued care of Nina Capallia and burial costs for the two boys, according to the GoFundMe page.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/andrew-and-sara-bird-family-expense-2vrdcnw.