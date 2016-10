Flash flood warning for Egans Creek Greenway till 6:45 p.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING FROM 3:40PM EDT FRI UNTIL 6:45PM EDT FRI

... FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR EGANS CREEK AMELIA ISLAND...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN JACKSONVILLE HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL NASSAU COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN FLORIDA...

* UNTIL 645 PM EDT

* AT 328 PM EDT... MAJOR STORM SURGE FLOODING IS MOVING DOWN EGANS CREEK ON AMELIA ISLAND. AS HURRICANE MATTHEW MOVES NORTH OF THE AREA THE WINDS WILL SWITCH TO NORTHWEST AND ADDITIONAL STORM SURGE IS GOING TO BE PUSHED DOWN THE CREEK. PERSONS REMAINING NEAR THE GREEN WAY FROM ATLANTIC BLVD... STATE ROAD 200 SOUTH TO SIMMONS ROAD NEED TO SEEK HIGH GROUND IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE WIND SWITCHES DIRECTION.

THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR... JEAN LAFITTE BLVD... BLACKBEARD PLACE... STARBOARD LANDING... PORTSIDE DRIVE... CROSSWINDS DRIVE... OCEAN SOUND DRIVE... OCEAN BLUFF DRIVE... OCEAN OAKS DRIVE NORTH AND SOUTH... SEA GROVE LANE... SADLER ROAD NEAR EGANS CREEK... HIGH RIGGER ROAD... ROBERT OLIVER AVENUE... OCEAN RIDGE DRIVE... AMELIA TERRACE COURT

THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FERNANDINA BEACH.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL UNLESS YOU ARE FLEEING AN AREA SUBJECT TO FLOODING OR UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER.