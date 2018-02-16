Fire destroys house at Nassau Lakes

A fire Thursday night resulted in the total loss of a house at Nassau Lakes, Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said. No one was injured in the blaze.

Rigdon said the house at 96399 Nassau Lake Circle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene, with fire coming out of the roof of the structure.

While there were no injuries, Rigdon said there was a young male resident was in the home when the fire started. Rigdon did not have that resident’s name as of Friday morning, but the Nassau County Property Appraiser website lists Jerry Wayne Helm Jr. as the property owner.

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department assisted Nassau County Fire Rescue at the scene, bringing the total number of emergency vehicles to five engines and three rescue trucks.

The fire is under investigation by Nassau County Fire Rescue, but Rigdon said there was no suspicion of foul play.