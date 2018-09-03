Fire destroys home in Fernandina Beach

A two-story home at 324 S. Tenth St. in Fernandina Beach burned midday on Friday. Ruby Willock who resides there told the News-Leader she had just arrived home from work when she heard her dogs barking frantically. As she unlocked and opened the door to the residence, smoke and flames billowed out the door and a nearby window shattered from the heat. She was able to escape without injury but was unable to reach her two dogs and a cat inside. Their fate was still uncertain as of early afternoon. Her son who also lives at the residence was not home at the time. Firefighters were still fighting the multi-alarm blaze on Friday afternoon and there was no word as to a possible cause. The home appears to have sustained severe damage.

Editor's note: A previous version of the story had the wrong house number. The News-Leader regrets the error.