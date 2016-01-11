Fire damages mobile home

Nassau County Fire Rescue and the Fernandina Beach Fire Department responded to a fire at Lonnie Crews Road in Nassauville Monday morning, according to NCFR Fire Chief Matthew Graves.

“The fire was in a single-wide mobile home shortly after 5 a.m. (Monday). Fire units on scene relayed heavy fire conditions involving 75% of the structure with heavy smoke showing throughout,” Graves wrote in an email Monday morning.

Graves added that the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Two women were transported to UF Health Jacksonville for injuries of unknown severity related to the fire, and no firefighter injuries have been reported. Stations and units that were responded to the fire were “station(s) 70, 30, 20, R-60, R-90 and FBFD Station 2,” Graves wrote.