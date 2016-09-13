Fire chief warns about the potential of Tuesday night storm

Tue, 09/13/2016
Per Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox, "We just got off a last minute call with the NWS out of Jacksonville, the tropical low that is off our east coast has a potential for a bit better development. This development is expected to mainly be along the coast and in the intracoastal areas. The following conditions MAY be expected in our area. The potential increased development would be as the storm approaches the Jacksonville area around 11p.m.
"Fernandina COULD experience the following impacts:
1.     Isolated tornadoes possible along the coast and intracoastal waterway area.
2.     Winds along the immediate beaches and intra-costal waterway area 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph with stronger rain bands.
3.     The NHC may issue a Tropical Storm Warning later tonight for the Atlantic coastal areas.
"We do not expect any significant impacts, unless the future development increases. Please monitor local media closely and email, if you have the ability."
 
According to the National Weather Service Tropical Weather Outlook page:

"Surface observations, satellite images, and radar data indicate that an area of low pressure is located just inland near Daytona Beach, Florida. This system continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms, with winds to tropical storm force along or just offshore of portions of the northeast Florida coast. This system is very close to having the organization required of a tropical cyclone, and advisories could be initiated later this afternoon. The low is expected to move north-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph today, near and parallel to the northeast coast of Florida. Regardless of development, strong gusty winds will continue over portions of the northeast Florida coast today, and heavy rains will continue to spread over central and northern Florida today and tonight. Please consult your local National Weather Service office for additional information on this system, including possible warnings."

