Fire chief warns about the potential of Tuesday night storm

Per Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox, "We just got off a last minute call with the NWS out of Jacksonville, the tropical low that is off our east coast has a potential for a bit better development. This development is expected to mainly be along the coast and in the intracoastal areas. The following conditions MAY be expected in our area. The potential increased development would be as the storm approaches the Jacksonville area around 11p.m.

"Fernandina COULD experience the following impacts:

1. Isolated tornadoes possible along the coast and intracoastal waterway area.

2. Winds along the immediate beaches and intra-costal waterway area 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph with stronger rain bands.

3. The NHC may issue a Tropical Storm Warning later tonight for the Atlantic coastal areas.

"We do not expect any significant impacts, unless the future development increases. Please monitor local media closely and email, if you have the ability."

According to the National Weather Service Tropical Weather Outlook page: